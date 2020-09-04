Rapper Falz Reacts As Lagos State Govt Implements 5% Tax On Audio, Visual Contents

Popular Nigerian rapper, Falz has reacted to the Lagos state government implementation of 5% levy on all audio and visual contents produced in the state.

This comes after the government issued a seven-day ultimatum to Iroko TV to comply.

In the notice shared by the Managing Director of Iroko TV boss, Jason Njoku, the government said it is requesting the “payment of the five percent levy on all audio and visual contents produced, sold, distributed, marketed, exhibited, streamed, downloaded and shared across all physical and digital platform situate lying and being within Lagos State.”

Reacting to the post, Falz wrote “What is this joke?”.

