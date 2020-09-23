Peter Okoye and wife shares photos of their son to celebrate him as he clocks 12

Top Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye and his wife Lola Omotayo-Okoye has taken social media to share lovely photos of their son, Cameron as he clocks 12.

The excited parents took to their respective social media pages to share new photos of Cameron as they penned down heartfelt messages to celebrate the 12-year-old boy.

The proud father took to his Twitter page to reveals that his son is his love, pride and everything.

He tweeted,

“To my dear Son @cameronokoye10 HAPPY BIRTHDAY! You are my pride, my love and my everything. May you be brave and have the strength that God gives you to be a man of value and blessings! Happy Birthday to a Son who truly shines!”.

Similarly, the happy mother also took to her Instagram page to shower encomium on her bundle of joy.

She wrote,

“My most precious Cameron-Jayden, the prince of my heart, Happy 12th Birthday. I am so thankful that God gave me a son as amazing as you. May you continue to take courageous steps to greatness today, tomorrow and every day. As you start another Journey of another year today.

“May God’s purpose for you come to pass. May His love and compassion always be with you and May He guide every single step you take in life and lead you to destinations that fill your heart with happiness and peace of mind. May you have good health and long life In Jesus Name. ”.