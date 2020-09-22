Obaseki, Shaibu Receive Certificates Of Return

Governor Godwin Obaseki and his running mate, Phillip Shaibu have received their certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The National Commissioner, INEC in charge of Edo, Rivers, and Bayelsa, Mrs. May Agbmuche-Mbu made the presentation on Tuesday at the INEC office in Aduwawa, Benin City, the Edo State capital.

She gave kudos to stakeholders especially the security agencies for their role in the smooth conduct of the governorship poll.

Governor Obaseki was returned elected by INEC after polling the highest number of votes in the keenly-contested poll conducted on Saturday, September 19.

The governor polled 307,955 of the total votes to beat his closest rival Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who got 223, 619 votes.