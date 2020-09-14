Ndume Kicks Against Amnesty For Ex-Boko Haram Insurgents

The lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district, Senator Ali Ndume, has kicked against the re-integration of former Boko Haram insurgents into the society.

The lawmaker expressed that reintegrating former terrorists into the society would not bring peace to the North-Eastern part of the country.

This is not the first time Ndume would show his apprehension about the act of reintegrating former terrorists back into society.

Recall that back in July, the senator said the federal government should stop rehabilitating the ex-insurgents because they “would never repent.”

Speaking with journalists at the weekend in Abuja, Ndume said the military ought to keep these former insurgents as “prisoners of war.”

He went on to commend the Nigerian soldiers fighting against the terrorist group, expressing that despite the problems they have encountered, they have helped the locals rebuild their community that was destroyed by the insurgents.