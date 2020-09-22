‘My First Ferrari Passenger Is My Father’, DJ Cuppy Says

Nigerian disc jockey cum musician, DJ Cuppy, has shared a photo of her father in her new Ferrari car. Taking to Twitter, the ‘Green Light’ crooner writes that it’s only right that her first Ferrari passenger is her father, Femi Otedola.

“Only right that my first Ferrari passenger is @realFemiOtedola”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Femi Otedola purchased three brand new Ferrari cars for his three daughters, Tolani, DJ Cuppy, and Temi.

Also, DJ Cuppy had taken to Instagram to share a video of how her Ferrari which was originally black was painted pink.

Temi’s three-year partner, Mr Eazi, also joked about using her Ferrari for his next music video.

