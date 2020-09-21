Marriage is not an achievement for me – Yvonne Nelson

Popular Ghanaian actress and model, Yvonne Nelson has said that marriage isn’t an achievement for her.

She made this known while replying an Instagram troll who asked her to go and get married. According to the single mother of one, real love, kids, education and happiness are achievements for her and not marriage.

She went further to say that she would get married when it feels right for her.

“marriage like i always say isn’t an achievement for me. Real love, kids, an education and happiness are! You cant tell me how to live my life. The SOCIETY you wanna please so much will kill you oneday. No one cares about you anyways. I’ll LIVE the way i want it. I can do the so called marriage when it feels RIGHT TO ME.” she wrote.