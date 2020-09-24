Man calls out Davido for smoking weed hours after drumming during praise and worship, He reacts (video)

Musician, Davido has been slammed by a social media user identified as Olufemi for smoking weed just hours after he was spotted drumming during praise and worship in Delta.

Recall, a day ago, Davido also shared a video of himself playing drum during praise and worship session in Asaba, Delta State. However, few hours later, another photo showed the singer smoking weed.

Reacting to this, the fan expressed his shock about the singer smoking weed just few hours after showing off his drumming skills during praise and worship service.

“Brother David wey still drum for church yesterday. Na him dey carry weed for hand now. Truly, Jesus is the most HIGH”, the fan wrote.

However, Davido has now replied the social media user.

According to the singer, while justifying his weed smoking, said he didn’t drum inside a church.

Watch the video below;