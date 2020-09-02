‘Laycon Is My Son; Vector Is My Friend’ – Rapper Reminisce Says

Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Safaru, professionally known as Reminisce, has responded to a tweet about Laycon and Vector.

The rapper cum actor saw a tweet that reads thus:

“Laycon is rapping Vector’s Reminisce diss. And reminisce Dey Support am lmao.”

The above tweet mocks Reminisce’s support for Laycon. It will be recalled that Reminisce is among the top celebrities rooting for the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate.

However, Reminisce is unbothered about that.

He retweeted the tweet and responded thus:

“Eko wo ni iyen ko wa? Eyan mi ni Lanre, omo mi ni Laycon”

The above tweet roughly translates to “Lanre (Vector) is my close friend; Laycon is like a son to me.”

See Reminisce’s tweet below: