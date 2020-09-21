JOHESU Suspends Warning Strike

The Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Healthcare Professionals (JOHESU) has suspended its seven-day-old warning strike.

JOHESU made the decision following a meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC)) which was held on Sunday.

Recall that the union embarked on a warning strike on the 14h of September after negotiations broke down with the Federal Government.

In a statement issued by its National President, Biobékentóye Josiah, the health workers were expected to resume work on September 21.

The union accused the Federal Government of resorting to intimidation and blackmail its members “using all forms of faceless organisation” rather than negotiating with the union.