Jegede Disown Thugs Arrested With Firearms

Eyitayo Jegede, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)in Ondo state has disowned suspected hoodlums caught with firearms in a Toyota Sienna bus branded with Jegede’s campaign pictures.

The Chairman of the Jegede Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Akinmoyo, denied their camp’s involvement with the suspected hoodlums.

He alleged in a statement that the public had been made aware of plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adorn political thugs in PDP branded materials to unleash mayhem on itself and political gathering of other parties, with a view of putting the blame on the PDP.

He alleged that an APC chieftain boasted of militancy, arms, and ammunition. He thanked the security agencies for a job well done by apprehending the suspected hoodlums.

Reacting to the situation, spokesman for the Akeredolu Campaign Organisation, Olatunde Richard, said they were shocked by what he termed show of shame by the major opposition party in the state caught napping in a web of violence and thuggery.

Incumbent Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Eyitayo Jegede are the front runners in the forthcoming Governorship poll in Ondo State scheduled for the 10th of October.