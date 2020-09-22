“I’ve Gotten My Prefect Body Shape” – BBNaija’s Khloe Brags

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khloe has taken to her Instagram page to brag about her newly-enhanced body figure.

In a video sighted on social media, the reality TV star could be heard saying that she now has the perfect body.

So now I have got my perfect body shape. Collar bone, boobs full, waist snatched, ass fat, hips legit, face chubby,” she said.

Khloe, who used to be skinny, has also confirmed the rumours that she underwent cosmetic surgery to enhance her body.

Read Also: “Love used to be blind, but now it looks at your pocket” – Actress, Nazo Ekezie

Watch the video below: