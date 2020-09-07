‘I’m Sending Erica N1million To Show Her Love’ – Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky has promised to give the sum of 1million naira to disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica.

The self-proclaimed male Barbie rose up to defend Erica against social media trolls and he mentioned that the money gifts to show her love.

Bobrisky wrote;

“Can all dis assistant Jesus Christ go and rest. My 1million is to show her love. I won’t support u guys to bully her. How would she be corrected if you all stand against her. Pls let be fair pls.”

See his post below: