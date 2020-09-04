“If I should date Ebuka, I wouldn’t leave him or allow him leave me” – Cee-C

Former big brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C has debunked rumours that she is media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s ex-girl friend.

Reacting to a tweet saying she is Ebuka’s ex, Cee-C revealed that if she should date Ebuka, she wouldn’t leave him or allow him leave her. She also stated that people should be easy with the rumours.

“You say?? Ex ke? Do I look like somebody that will date Ebuka and leave him or allow him to leave me. Lai Lai!! We die there!! Easy with the rumours ejor tori olorun!!” she wrote.