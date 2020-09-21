‘I Want My Son-In-Law To Be Like Ozo’, AY Makun Says

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has taken to Twitter to state that he would like his son-in-law to be like Ozo. This is owing to the way the newly evicted BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate has demonstrated his love for Nengi.

AY Makun feels that Ozo’s unconditional love for Nengi is something most fathers-in-law are looking for. His tweet reads:

“If u were to be a father to a daughter u love, would u prefer an Ozo as a son inlaw? YES! I will personally appreciate his uncommon & limited disposition of affection, & tolerate his weakness. Unconditional love never fails any test. It can struggle, but the bond cannot be broken.”

See his tweet below: