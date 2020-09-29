‘I Am Best Rapper The Streets Have Ever Heard’ – Rapper Erigga

Nigerian rapper, Erigga, has taken to his official Twitter page to state that he is the best rapper that Nigerians have ever heard.

He posted a series of tweets that read thus:

“I am still the best rapper the streets have ever heard sha … make I blow My own trumpet since una dey fear to blow am or mouth dey pain una #areatotheworld

“Over 25 million streams for a proper rap album since 2019 #theerigma2 but as I no dey share money give una for industry una go loud am #fake

Read Also: ‘You Will Not Die If You Love Wizkid, Davido And Burna Boy’: Rapper, Erigga

“Area still love Erigga regardless the industry’s hate … continue to do like say una no dey see the update e go shock una 2 months from now big things coming soon”

See his tweets below: