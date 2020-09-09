‘He’s My Son’ – Dele Momodu Renews Support For Kiddwaya

Popular media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu, has avowed his support for BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya. Momodu is friends with Kiddwaya’s father, Terry Waya.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, he wrote:

“I love RONALDO but if Portugal plays Nigeria, I will support my country. @RealKiddwaya is my son and I’m very proud of his decision not to depend on his Dad’s fame and fortune. I’ve been close to his Dad and Mum for nearly 20 years. I will be out of my minds not to support him…”

He further tweeted:

“If anyone says @RealKiddwaya has no talent, the world urgently needs a new dictionary meaning of the word… Talents vary…”

