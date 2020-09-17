“Has your dad gone to Dubai” – Nigerians blast Bobrisky for promising Erica an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai

Nigerians have blasted controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky for announcing intentions to fly disqualified Big Brother Naija disqualified housemate, Erica, to Dubai for vacation.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Bobrisky said she is paying for Erica’s trip to Dubai to chill on his behalf flying on a First-Class ticket, via Emirates, and will be lodging in the Versace Pallazo Hotel for 5 days, plus 2,000 dollars cash for shopping.

Reacting to this, Nigerians criticized the social media personality asking if she has given her father Alhaji Olanrewaju Okuneye that kind of treat after having lived in Ejigbo community, Lagos, for over 24 years.

A user with the handle, agapechef Asked, ” Has Your Dad gone to Dubai yet?.”

“Why doesn’t he ever show us his parents going all over the damn country though. Hmph!” @monamiah wrote.