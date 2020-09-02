Governor Abiodun Appoints Six Permanent Secretaries

Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of six new permanent secretaries in the State Civil Service.

The Permanent Secretaries are, Kehinde Onasanya, Johnson Odeyemi, Olukayode Ogunleye, Moses Adebayo; Engr. Lateef Yusuf and Mrs. Olusola Osasona.

Prior to their appointments, the career officers were senior directors in their respective ministries, agencies, and parastatals.

This was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin on Monday.

He stated that the appointments were made in line with the desire of the government to fill the existing vacancies among the rank of permanent secretaries in the State Public Service.

In the same statement, it was revealed that six permanent secretaries were redeployed to new ministries.