FG, Labour For Crucial Meeting Over Increases In Petrol, Electricity Tariffs

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has announced that the federal government has agreed to meet with members of the organised labour next Tuesday.

The meeting is scheduled to discuss the recent hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff and the general state of the economy.

He said the federal government would also explain its challenges to the labour bodies and listen to their grievances.

The recent hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff has led to negative reactions from workers across the country; which has led to call for nationwide industrial action by labour unions.