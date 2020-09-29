Fans Gift BBNaija’s Mercy Eke Two Plots Of Land On Her 27th Birthday

Fans of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ edition season 4 winner, Mercy Eke recently acquired two plots of land for her as a birthday gift.

Mercy turned 27 on Tuesday and her fanbase popularly called Mercenaries went all out for her.

In a video sighted on social media, the reality TV star was surprised as she received the documents for the properties.

The retired video vixen then took to her Twitter account to express her gratitude to her fans.

“It’s really #GlobalLamboDay two plots of land from my Mercenaries you see this love ehhhhh I will never downplay it, you guys are my source of joy my family”, the reality TV star tweeted.



See her tweet below: