Fani-Kayode Commends Sultan Of Sokoto For Condemning Southern Kaduna Killings

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III for condemning the incessant Southern Kaduna Killings.

Recall that InformationNG earlier reported that the traditional monarch called for a halt in the attacks in Southern Kaduna.

Reacting to the monarch’s statement, the former minister expressed his happiness with the courage of the monarch to condemn the attacks publicly.

He also stated that the monarch’s statement would go a long way in restoring peace, ethnic and religious harmony in the country.

