‘Every Moment Spent With You Is Precious And Priceless’ – BBNaija’s Lucy Writes To Ka3na

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Lucy took to her Instagram page to Saturday to shower encomium on her friend, Ka3na.

The duo, who met on the Big Brother Naija show, wrote heartfelt messages addressed to each other as they celebrate their newly-found friendship.

Sharing a photo of herself with Ka3na, Lucy wrote;

“They say 2 wrongs don’t make a right, apparently, 2 craze make one cool, you’re very awesome and anyone who doesn’t see that needs to visit an optician, I love you dearly @official_ka3na, and I would trade a thousand people for you and you know this, you look out for me so much its amazing, you own my heart anyday, it’s not about the length of time I’ve known you, more the quality of it, every moment spent with you is precious and priceless. Now let’s chop this life…”



Read Also: BBNaija’s Ka3na Pens Lovely Message To Lucy (Photo)

See her post below: