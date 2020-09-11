Erica Deletes All Her BBNaija Pictures

Recently disqualified BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica, has deleted all her pictures and some of her videos during her stay in the house from her Instagram page.

The handler of her Instagram account has also made available only her pre-BBNaija pictures. From the pictures currently on her Instagram page, it is evident that Ms Nlewedim has had a fair share of being in the spotlight before entering the ‘Lockdown’ house.

She has featured in quite a number of Nollywood movies such as ‘Hire A Woman’, ‘Win Or Lose’, ‘Factured’ and ‘Paternity Deal’.

Also, there are clips from her stay in Met Film School, London.