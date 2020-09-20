Election: The Great People Of Edo State Have Spoken – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki has described his victory in the election in Edo state as a reflection of the will of the Edo People.

Reacting to his re-election at the polls which held Saturday, September 19, Mr Obaseki said “The great people of Edo State have spoken and they have spoken loud and clear”.

Obaseki in his victory speech from the PDP situation room in Edo State, thanked God almighty for making him triumph over his opponents.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for defending the nation’s democracy and “allowing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security services to perform their constitutional functions without interference.

He said, “Words fail me in saluting our teeming supporters who displayed immense courage in the face of threats, intimidation, and brutalisation.

“The collective will of Edo people made it possible for us, this triumph over godfatherism. Congratulations to Edo people.”

The reelected governor polled 307,955 votes to defeat his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, of the All Progressives Congress, who got 223,619 votes.