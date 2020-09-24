Edo Election: I’m Not Down, Says Adams Oshiomhole

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, has finally broken his silence about Governor Godwin Obaseki’s victory at the just-concluded governorship election.

Oshiomhole had campaigned vigorously for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, whose loss some people attributed to his influence in the campaign of the APC candidate.

Also Read: US Hails INEC, Security Agencies Over Edo Governorship Poll

Reacting, Oshiomhole in a viral video released on Wednesday, expressed gratitude to the people of Edo State.

While speaking, Oshiomhole pointed out that in life you win some and lose some battles.

He further added that contrary to claims that he is unhappy about the outcome of the election, he remains strong and healthy.