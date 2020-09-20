Edo Election: Davido Congratulates Governor Obaseki

Nigerian singer, Davido, has congratulated the incumbent governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki for emerging winner at the just-concluded election in the state.

The DMW record label executive took to his official Twitter page to share a screenshot of his video chat with Godwin Obaseki with the caption:

“HISTORY!!!! @GovernorObaseki”

Although the tweet was before the election results was released, it appears that Davido had been actively following the collation broadcast. Upon realizing that Obaseki was in the lead, he went ahead to post the tweet.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had tweeted a prayer in anticipation of the elections. He had prayed for a safe and secure elections.

See Davido’s tweet below: