Edo Election: Buhari, PDP Governors Congratulate Obaseki

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki over his victory in last Saturday’s governorship election.

Obaseki defeated his main challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win a second term bid.

After the declaration of results, the president congratulated Edo State governor and urged him to be magnanimous in victory.

Buhari, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, commended the election process, saying he was committed to free and fair polls.

In their congratulatory messages, Governors Ben Ayade ( Cross River), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) praised Buhari and security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the poll.