“Don’t let them break you, I dey for you officially” – Burna Boy consoles Rema after he recounted his sad experiences

Award winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has penned down a message to fellow singer, Rema after he recounted his past experiences and how people only stick with him because he has something to offer.

Rema recounted how his brother had many friends who partied with him, but after his death, they all left him, and only two friends stayed beside him on his death bed.

Burna Boy, in his message to Rema, applauded him for being real and vowed to stay with him. He also advised him not to allow anyone break him.

Burna Boy wrote;

“It’s not too often (probably never) that an artist from Nigeria says something so real that a nigga like me can relate to. You are one of the last of a dying breed. Don’t ever let them break you or change you.

It warms my heart to see that there is still a place for Real Niggaz in this weird world where lies are the new truth and spoilt kids and People who have never even been in a real fist fight in their lives are the new “Real Niggaz”.

I’m so happy I had to come back on Twitter for 2mins. Big up @heisrema for real bro. You really made my day. I dey for you Officially”.