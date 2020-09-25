DJ Neptune Acquires New Mansion In Lekki To Celebrate His 30th Birthday

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
DJ Neptune in his mansion
DJ Neptune in his mansion

Popular Nigerian disc jockey, DJ Neptune, has just acquired a new mansion for himself in Lekki peninsula for his birthday. The turntable disc jockey took to his Twitter page in the early hours of Friday morning, September 25, to announce the gift he got for himself.

He also shared pictures of himself standing outside his mansion as he pens a gratitude message to God. His post reads:

You get what you work for and not what you wish. Bought myself a crib as a birthday gift, Lord I’m grateful for this and many more

He also wrote:

Fem it’s my birthday !!! No stress I’m BLESSED Strictly #GREATNESS

DJ Neptune in his mansion

DJ Neptune in his mansion

