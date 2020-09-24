Davido Reacts After He Was Called Out For Smoking Weed After Playing Drums In Church

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has reacted after he was called out for smoking weed after playing drums during a praise and worship session.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had shared a video in which he showed off his drumming skills at an event in Asaba, Delta State.

Moments later, the singer posted a couple of photos and it sent tongues wagging.

In one of the photos, the singer had a ‘cigar’ in his hand.

Reacting to the post, a man, identified as Olufemi, commented;

“Brother David wey still drum for church yesterday, na him dey carry weed for hand now… Truly, Jesus is the most HIGH”

Davido responded saying that he actually didn’t play the drums inside a church.

See the exchange below: