Davido officially cast in Hollywood’s Coming to America 2

Nigerian superstar, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido will be featured in the forthcoming sequel of classic Hollywood hit movie, Coming to America.

The Paramount pictures film which originally debuted in 1988 will be getting a sequel before the end of 2020.

Part of the cast from the original film return to reprise their roles; these include; Eddie Murphy, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and Arsenio Hall.

New additions to the cast include, Power Star, Rotimi Akinosho, Rapper, Rick Ross, comedian Michael Blackson and Nigerian artiste, Davido.

The movie is billed to hit cinemas December 18, 2020.

Davido also reacted to the news of him being cast in Coming to America 2.

“Can’t wait !” he simply wrote.