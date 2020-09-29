Court Dismisses El-Zakzaky’s No Case Submission, Orders Trial Continuation

A Kaduna High court has ordered the continuation of the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife Zeenat, on Tuesday.

The Court also dismissed an application of no-case-submission filed by the leader of the Shi’ites group.

The IMN leader was brought to court on Tuesday morning amid tight security.

El-Zakzaky requested the court to dismiss the Kaduna State Government’s case against him and his wife, for lack of evidence.

Justice Gideon Kurada stated that it is premature to rule on the application to quash the charges against the defendants in view of the clear provisions of the Kaduna State Administration of Criminal Justice.

The judge noted such an application should be ruled on after the defendants might have taken their plea and after hearing on the whole matter has been concluded.