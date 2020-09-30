‘Choke Me’ – Mercy Eke Tells Kiddwaya At Her Birthday Party

A video trending on social media captures the moment 2019 BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke jokingly told Kiddwaya to choke her.

Eke threw a lavish dinner and party in Lagos on Tuesday to celebrate 27th birthday.

The event was well-attended by both present and past Big Brother Naija housemates, including Erica, and her alleged partner, Kiddwaya.

In the video sighted on social media, Mercy turned to Kiddwaya while he was praising her and she said;

“Kidd, kill me. I want to die right now, Choke me,” said the reality TV star as she referenced Kiddwaya and Erica’s famous romantic gestures during their stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

Watch the video below: