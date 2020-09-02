CDQ Releases Music Video For ‘Vaseline’

Nigerian musician, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, known professionally as CDQ, has released the official video to his latest single, ‘Vaseline’.

The award-winning rapper took to Instagram to announce the release by posting a short video in which he can be seen dancing together with his friend, DJ TimmyTee.

The caption reads:

“Abinibi is different from Ability It is God’s given mafipara Vaseline Video out now!!! Link in my bio Cc @dj_jimmytee”

CDQ performed at the last BBNaija Saturday Night party held on August 29.

He has also spoken about Davido’s upcoming album, ‘A Better Time’. According to him, the album features one of his best rappers of all time.

See CDQ’s Instagram post below: