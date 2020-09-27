Burna Boy Gives Relief Items To Three Communities In Rivers

Nigerian Afro-fusion musician, Burna Boy, has partnered with a Nigerian initiative to provide relief items to three communities in Rivers state.

The initiative known as The Reach took to their official Twitter account to announce the deeds of Burna Boy for the poor communities. The tweet reads:

“Life is real. There are people in need of help that’s why @burnaboy has powered us once again to reach out to vulnerable persons in 3 communities, simultaneously – Kalasunji, Queenstown and Epele-Ama, all in Opobo, Rivers State. #RealLife”

Retweeting their tweet, the ‘Monsters You Made’ musician wrote:

“So happy we can work together to reach out to these people @TheREACHNG. You all are doing an amazing job”

See the Twitter exchange below: