Bobrisky Escapes Police Arrest; Throws Secret Party To Celebrate 28th Birthday

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky, threw a secret party at an undisclosed location in Lagos to celebrate his 28th birthday.

Information Nigeria recalls the self-proclaimed male barbie shared a couple of angel-themed photos via Instagram to mark his special day.

Bobrisky, whose 27th birthday party was disrupted by police, went ahead to hold a birthday bash this year which was well-attended by Mompha, BBNaija’s Lolu, Leo Dasilva, Anita Joseph’s husband MC Fish, DJ Consequence amongst others.

In a video sighted online, Mompha was seen spraying money on the crossdresser.

Watch the video clips below: