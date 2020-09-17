Blogger Linda Ikeji Celebrates Son On His Second Birthday

Popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her son, Jayce on his second birthday.

The blogger shared a couple of photos of her son along with a birthday message which reads;

“My world. My light. My everything is 2 today. I can’t believe it’s been two years. Thanks my sweet handsome little munchkin for coming into my life and bringing so much happiness with you.

The least I can do to pay back all that joy you brought is to stand by you like a rock all my life, be your guide and best friend. The least of my prayers for you is that your life will be filled with so much joy and greatness!

Happy birthday to my life’s biggest price. Jayce is 2!

P.s: to get him to smile or look at the camera was war …”

