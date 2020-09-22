BBNaija’s Prince Appreciates Don Jazzy, Basketmouth, Others

Ex-BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Prince, has penned a lengthy appreciation post to notable celebrities such as Don Jazzy, Basketmouth, and Uti Nwachukwu.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star is full of gratitude to them for supporting him while he was on the show. Part of his post reads:

“I got into the BBNaija house thinking people wouldn’t like me, but coming out to see the love, I have been so grateful to God. My people told me how these amazing public figures used their social media platforms to campaign for me and also supported me financially.

I’m really grateful and just want to specially thank them for everything. Thank you Don @donjazzy, I have always known you to be an amazing human, so this doesn’t surprise me Boss man @basketmouth May God bless you for me”

See his full post below: