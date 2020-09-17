BBNaija’s Mike Unveils ‘Multi-Mask Wallet’

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Mike Edwards, has unveiled a new merchandise known as ‘The Multi-Mask Wallet’.

The reality TV star and new father of one took to his official Instagram page to share the news by posting a picture of himself rocking the multi-mask wallet with the caption:

“A modern classic – The Multi-Mask Wallet designed by @aireyys ‘Put your money where your mouth is’ OUT NOW (Link in BIO) #PatentPending #MikeTheInventor #MultiMaskWallet #WearAMask Photo @davidnyazi”

Information Nigeria recalls the sportsman and fitness enthusiast recently unveiled his Six Packs Abs eBook for those interested in maintaining a healthy six packs abs.

See Mike’s Instagram post below: