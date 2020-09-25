BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Shares Adorable Photo With His Son

2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike Edwards posted an adorable photo of himself and his son via Instagram on Friday.

The first time dad is excited that his son, Matthew will be turning a month older on Saturday.

The father and son were pictured facing each other as they both laid down on a bed.

Edwards captioned the adorable photo with the words;

“Our little champ turns 1 Month tomorrow.

Waking up you to your excited every morning has been a gift from God

I can’t wait to teach you everything I know“

See his full post below: