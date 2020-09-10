BBNaija’s Khafi Thanks Fans For Their Support

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Khafi Kareem has taken to her Instagram page to express her gratitude to her fans for their support.

Khafi, who boasts of over 1 million followers on Instagram, posted a beautiful photo of herself with the words;

“Giving a massive hug to everyone who has shown love and supported me in what has been the worst year for me and my family.

“I’m still not 100% there yet (some days are worse than others) but I’m en route and will keep smiling along the way. Just wanted to say thank you. Love you all”

See her post below: