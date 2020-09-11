BBNaija’s Cee-C Shares Stunning Photos; Shares Words Of Wisdom With Fans

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora also known as Cee-C has a few words of wisdom which she intends to share with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star cum entrepreneur uploaded a couple of captivating images.

In the photos, Cee-C donned a fitted orange dress that showed off her curves.

The athleisure brand-owner accompanied her post with a message which reads;

“Don’t let people take things that don’t belong to them like :

Your dignity, your self-worth and your sanity..

Have a great weekend Loves!”

See her post below: