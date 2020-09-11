BBNaija’s Cee-C Shares Stunning Photos; Shares Words Of Wisdom With Fans

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora also known as Cee-C has a few words of wisdom which she intends to share with her fans.
Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star cum entrepreneur uploaded a couple of captivating images.
In the photos, Cee-C donned a fitted orange dress that showed off her curves.
The athleisure brand-owner accompanied her post with a message which reads;
“Don’t let people take things that don’t belong to them like :
Your dignity, your self-worth and your sanity..
Have a great weekend Loves!”
See her post below: