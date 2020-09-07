BBNaija’s Bam Bam, Teddy A Celebrate First Traditional Wedding Anniversary

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Teddy A and his wife, Bam Bam are celebrating their first traditional wedding anniversary.

The couple, who met on the third season of Big Brother Naija, took to their individual Instagram pages to mark the special day.

Sharing a lovely photo of himself and his wife, Teddy A wrote;

“Happy 1st Anniversary baby, I got you forever!❤️ @bammybestowed.”

While Bam Bam posted the same photo with the words;

“Happy First Tradversary Papi @iamteddya ❤️.”

