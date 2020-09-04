BBNaija: Your candidate gives only romance & sex – Dele Momodu under attack for campaigning for Kiddwaya

Nigerians have reacted to a recent statement by Media Mogul, Dele Momodu advising viewers of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija 2020 against promoting ‘poverty mentality’.

Momodu had on Friday said BBNaija is about entertainment and branding opportunities for housemates and that viewers should not vote for the winner based on the poorest housemate.

According to him, viewers should enjoy the game and vote for Kiddwaya because he is a perfect gentleman.

His tweet read: “This show is not just about money, it is about ENTERTAINMENT and BRANDING opportunities for the housemates. Please, let’s stop promoting POVERTY mentality.

“Winning won’t make you the richest HOUSEMATE! Let’s play and enjoy the game by voting for the perfect gentleman who rocks, Kiddwaya!

His post did not go down well with some viewers who insinuated that he was berating housemates from poor background.

They wondered why Momodu expect them to vote for a billionaire son that is privileged, rather than housemates gifted with talent.

Here are some comments gathered from Twitter: