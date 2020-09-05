BBNaija: Ozo issued a fine for microphone infringement

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo, was on Saturday issued a fine by Biggie.

Ozo was issued a fine for microphone infringement.

The BBNaija male housemate was whispering during his task preparation with Trikytee and Nengi.

Ozo, shocked about the fine expressed disappointment.

According to him, “This is not fair. We were preparing for a task that’s why I was speaking in a low tone.“

Recall that Ozo was issued a strike last week for whispering to Neo.

Whispering and having secret codes is against the rules of BBNaija season 5 reality show.