BBNaija: “Ozo is the man that most men are too scared to be” – Uti Nwachukwu writes

Uti Nwachukwu, winner of Big Brother Africa Season 5, has written an open letter to recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo on Instagram reinforcing his strength in the face of love.

According to Uti, Ozo is the man that most men are too cowardly and scared to be because we have been toxically conditioned to believe that emotions, vulnerability and expressing love is a sign of weakness, when it is actually signs of pure strength.

He attested to the fact Ozo’s case was on the extreme side, but added that the world needs more extreme love.

The reality star applauded the Imo state ex-housemate, describing him as a rare gem that most women are praying to have someone like him as a partner.

His post reads,

Dear @officialozo__ 👑

Competition and all Jokes aside … YOU ARE A REAL MAN!!! 👑

Don’t let NOBODY!!! Try to shame you for wearing your emotions on your sleeves and Loving with reckless Abandon❤️👏🏾

The truth is that you are the man that most men are too cowardly and scared to be because we have been toxically conditioned to believe that emotions, Vulnerability and expressing love are signs of Weakness when in fact these are signs of PURE STRENGTH💪🏾💪🏾

A lot of us envy this strength and would rather bash.

Was it extreme, yes. But guess what. The world needs more extreme Love

Was it reciprocated YES!! Just not in the way you wanted or let’s just say cameras always hold people back ( TRUST ME I KNOW!🙈😅)

I’ve been in that house and I know what it’s like to find someone that you feel strongly for. Hence the desire to always want to be around them. THEY WONT GET IT BUT SOME OF US DO

In closing, Brother man you are a rare gem and Most women are praying for partners To Love them like you do!

We applaud you and wish you well. And may the Love you carry in your heart open endless international doors of success and dominion Bro❤️👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾…. Nnam Jisike💪🏾!!!! #bbnaija

P.s I have cut all my trousers to short Nikka cosof u and I’m wearing one now sef😂😂😂👏🏾👏🏾