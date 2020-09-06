BBNaija: ‘Outside This House, I Will Kill You’ – Erica Threatens Laycon

BBNaija housemate, Erica blasted her estranged friend Laycon after she queried him about Ebuka’s question Sunday.

The host of the show, Ebuka had confronted Laycon about how he told the other housemates that Erica tried to kiss him multiple times.

Erica asked Laycon to show her proof on Saturday after the night party but the latter went mute.

This must have infuriated the reality TV star as she suddenly went haywire and she threatened to kill the rapper outside the house for ‘lying’ on her.

Erica resorted to hurling abusive words at Laycon, saying he was using her to trend.

Read Also: #BBNaija: Ozo issued a fine for microphone infringement

Watch the video clips below:

Erica, OLAMILEKAN MOSHOOD AGBELESHE will not die. He will live long. In good health and vitality. His mother will not mourn him. Laycon you will prosper. You will live to see your children’s children get married. Amen. #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/mZA59wBdt6 — Analyst (@BbnaijaAnalyst) September 6, 2020

VIDEO: "Outside this house I will kill you" Erica a house mate in Nigeria's version of #BigBrother #BBNajia threatens to kill fellow housemate @itsLaycon pic.twitter.com/kTV0RYykDp — Káyọ̀dé Ògúndámisí (@ogundamisi) September 6, 2020