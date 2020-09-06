BBNaija: ‘Outside This House, I Will Kill You’ – Erica Threatens Laycon

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Erica, Laycon
Erica, Laycon

BBNaija housemate, Erica blasted her estranged friend Laycon after she queried him about Ebuka’s question Sunday.

The host of the show, Ebuka had confronted Laycon about how he told the other housemates that Erica tried to kiss him multiple times.

Erica asked Laycon to show her proof on Saturday after the night party but the latter went mute.

This must have infuriated the reality TV star as she suddenly went haywire and she threatened to kill the rapper outside the house for ‘lying’ on her.

Erica resorted to hurling abusive words at Laycon, saying he was using her to trend.

Read Also: #BBNaija: Ozo issued a fine for microphone infringement

Watch the video clips below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here