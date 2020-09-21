BBNaija: Noble Igwe Gifts Ozo All Expense Paid Trip To Cyprus

Popular media personality, Noble Igwe has arranged an all expense paid trip to Cyprus for recently evicted BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Ozo.

The former housemate, whose full name is Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu got booted out of the highly coveted reality TV show along with fellow nominated housemate, Trikytee during the live eviction on Sunday.

Igwe, who was rooting for Ozo while he was still in the house, decided to give him a parting gift.

Taking to Twitter, the media personality wrote;

“It’s 7:56am and I have already concluded an all expense paid trip to Cyprus for Ozo. I guess some people win in life. There are wonderful people amongst us”

See his tweet below: