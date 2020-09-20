BBNaija: Nigerians react after Nengi curved Ozo’s “Last Attempted Kiss”

Freshly evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ozo had an emotional moment with Nengi after his name was announced as the next housemate to be evicted from the show.

Whilst biding farewell to the rest of the housemates, Ozo warmly embraced Nengi and as Biggie began his 10 seconds countdown for him to leave the house, Ozo can be seen trying to plant a kiss in Nengi’s lips but she curved his advances and it resorted to a peck.

As expected, Nigerians reacted to that dramatic moment and below are some comments from social media.

Kelly Nwachinemere wrote ;

Nengi is difficult to understand, But there’s one thing about this babe that I find very very impressive, she’s well composed. She’s definitely dating someone outside the house and she respects her relationship outside the house a lot, she likes ozo but she respects and values her relationship outside the house more.