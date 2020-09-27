BBNaija: Nengi Hits 1M Followers On Instagram

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ finalist, Nengi, has become the first female housemate to hit one million followers on Instagram while still in the house.

This feat has been congratulated by her fans identified as The Ninjas. A fan’s tweet reads:

“Nengi becomes 1st housemate in the history of BBN to gain 100k followers within 24hrs Fastest to clock 500k in the history of BBN 1st female to clock 1M followers while still in the show Now I know why they are threatened! She sets the pace! #bbnaija #Nengi1Mil #BBNaijaFinale”

Information Nigeria recalls Nengi shed tears after realizing that Ozo was not giving her enough attention at the final Saturday night party of the season.

